Espino will serve as the Guardians' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Twins in Minnesota, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gavin Williams had been lined up to start Saturday, but the Guardians will instead push their ace back a couple days in the schedule so that he can make his next start Monday in the series opener versus the division-leading White Sox. Espino will thus be called upon to make his first MLB start Saturday, though he's pitched almost exclusively in relief both for the big club and at Triple-A Columbus this season and will likely be limited to a 1-to-2-inning appearance. Once Espino exits the game, Joey Cantillo could be called upon to pitch in bulk relief.