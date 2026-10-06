Espino will be the Guardians' opener Wednesday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the White Sox, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

He'll be opposed by another opener in Chicago's Sean Newcomb. Espino logged a 4.11 ERA and 25:7 K:BB over 15.1 innings for the Guardians during the regular season, and he made a scoreless appearance for the White Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Guardians haven't divulged plans for who will follow Espino, but Foster Griffin is a prime candidate for a bulk role if Cleveland wants to go that route.