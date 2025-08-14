Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
An 0-for-4 performance Wednesday prevented Schneemann from extending his hitting streak to five games, and he'll now grab a seat on the bench while Steven Kwan, Angel Martinez and C.J. Kayfus start in the outfield for Cleveland.
