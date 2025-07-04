Schneemann started at second base Thursday against the Cubs and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

The 28-year-old came off the bench to fill in at shortstop for Gabriel Arias (ankle) on Sunday, but Brayan Rocchio has stepped in as Cleveland's shortstop with Arias now on the injured list. Schneemann has seen most of his action at second base this season but also has multiple starts at shortstop, third base and in the outfield. He finished May with a .779 OPS but is batting just .188 (12-for-64) with four extra-base hits since the start of June.