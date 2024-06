Schneemann went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's loss to Toronto.

Schneemann took Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios deep in the sixth inning to record his first big-league home run. The rookie third-baseman has more than held his own since making his MLB debut on June 2, slashing .375/.483/.667 with one home run, five RBI and four runs scored across 29 plate appearances.