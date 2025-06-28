Schneemann started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Schneemann filled in for the injured Jose Ramirez, who was unavailable after being hit by a pitch on his forearm during Thursday's loss to Toronto. Schneemann's been grinding the last week, going 2-for-21 (.095) with zero RBI and one run scored over the last seven contests.