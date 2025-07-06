Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Getting afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the hill for Detroit, the left-handed-hitting Schneemann will head to the bench after starting in each of the last three games. Will Wilson will replace Schneemann at second base and will bat seventh.
