Schneemann went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Seattle.

The Guardians utility man started at second before eventually shifting to third and snapped a 19-game long ball draught in this contest. Schneeman cracked a 408-foot, two-run homer off Mariners starter Bryce Miller in the third to tally his team's only runs of the game. Schneeman, who is in a strong-side platoon role, is now slashing .220/.301/.381 with 11 homers, eight steals, 41 runs scored and 34 RBI across 357 total plate appearances.