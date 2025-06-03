Schneemann is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
The left-handed-hitting Scheemann will take a seat as the Yankees send southpaw Carlos Rodon to the bump. Will Wilson is at second base and batting seventh for the Guardians.
More News
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Tees off in loss•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Taking seat for series finale•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Swipes bag in win•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Idle for series opener•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Starter at second base•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Homers in nightcap•