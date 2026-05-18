Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Hitting bench against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
Lefty Framber Valdez is on the bump for the Tigers in Monday's series opener, so the Guardians will opt to give the left-handed-hitting Schneemann a day off while he's struggled to a .136/.240/.159 slash line thus far in May. Schneemann absence opens up a spot in the lineup for David Fry, who will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
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