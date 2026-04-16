Schneemann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

While starting in each of the last four games -- twice against righties and twice against lefties -- Schneemann went 7-for-14 with three extra-base hits (one home run, two doubles), two walks, two runs and three RBI. Though he'll take a seat against righty Shane Baz in the series opener, Schneemann has made a case for earning regular starts while the Guardians remain without one of their key everyday players in Gabriel Arias (hamstring), whose absence appears likely to stretch into at least the middle of May. For the season, Schneemann has produced a .371 wOBA, placing him third among all Guardians with at least 25 plate appearances.