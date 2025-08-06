Schneemann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Schneemann and fellow left-handed hitters Kyle Manzardo, Bo Naylor and Nolan Jones will head to the bench for the second time in the series while the Mets send southpaw David Peterson to the hill for the finale. With Schneemann out of the lineup, Angel Martinez and C.J. Kayfus will pick up starts in the outfield alongside left fielder Steven Kwan.