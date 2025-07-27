Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Schneemann will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Kyle Manzardo and Nolan Jones while the Royals send southpaw Noah Cameron to the bump for the series finale. With Schneemann out of the lineup, Brayan Rocchio will pick up a start at second base.
