default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Schneemann will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Kyle Manzardo and Nolan Jones while the Royals send southpaw Noah Cameron to the bump for the series finale. With Schneemann out of the lineup, Brayan Rocchio will pick up a start at second base.

More News