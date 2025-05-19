Schneemann is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Schneemann will hit the bench for the first time since May 10, ending a streak of seven consecutive starts. Angel Martinez will fill in at second base in place of Schneemann, who has earned an everyday role by slashing .265/.339/.500 with six home runs and 13 RBI over 110 plate appearances on the season.
