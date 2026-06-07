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Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Logs two hits, RBI in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schneemann started in center field and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 win over Texas.

Schneemann made what has become a rare contribution to a Cleveland win. The multi-hit effort was his first since April 29, when he was slashing .321/.391/.564 through 26 games. His fortunes have turned since. Schneemann entered Saturday with a .146/.231/.171 slash line with five RBI over the previous 24 games. Despite the lack of production, Schneemann's versatility keeps him relevant.

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