Schneemann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

The left-handed-hitting Schneemann has posted a .526 OPS against southpaws this season, and he could find himself on the bench more frequently versus same-handed pitching now that the Guardians are back to full strength in the infield and outfield. He'll give way to Angel Martinez at second base Wednesday while the Reds send southpaw NIck Lodolo to the bump.