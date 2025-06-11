Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Losing out on starts vs. lefties
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
The left-handed-hitting Schneemann has posted a .526 OPS against southpaws this season, and he could find himself on the bench more frequently versus same-handed pitching now that the Guardians are back to full strength in the infield and outfield. He'll give way to Angel Martinez at second base Wednesday while the Reds send southpaw NIck Lodolo to the bump.
More News
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Three hits, stolen base in win•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Grabbing seat Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Tees off in loss•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Taking seat for series finale•