Schneeman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Schneeman started the previous three games and went 3-for-10 with a double and a homer, but he'll sit Thursday as southpaw Jared Shuster takes the mound for Chicago. Angel Martinez will handle center field and bat second.
