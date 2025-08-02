Schneemann went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Schneemann had gone 14 games without a homer, batting a modest .238 (10-for-42) in that span. The 28-year-old ended the power drought in the third inning. Schneemann had been seeing a decent share of playing time in right field lately, but the promotion of C.J. Kayfus will likely lead to Schneemann slipping into more of a utility role. He has primarily played against right-handed pitchers this season, logging just 43 of his 286 plate appearances against southpaws. Schneemann hasn't done enough to earn a larger role, slashing .226/.312/.397 with 10 homers, 29 RBI, 35 runs scored, 13 doubles and eight stolen bases across 89 games.