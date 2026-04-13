Schneemann started in center field and went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Sunday's 13-1 loss to Atlanta.

With Steven Kwan getting a rare day off, Schneemann entered the lineup for the first time in a week. He'd been getting regular opportunities over the first week of the season, but the hot-hitting Angel Martinez and the call-up of prospect Juan Brito reduced Schneeman's plate appearances as an outfielder or at second base. He's batting .265 (9-for-34) with six doubles, four RBI, one steal and four runs scored over 12 games played.