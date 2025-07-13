Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Schneemann will receive a breather after he started in each of the first three games on the series in Chicago, including both ends of Friday's doubleheader. With Schneemann on the bench Sunday, Angel Martinez will receive a start at second base.
