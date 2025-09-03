Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Sitting against lefty opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Right-hander Dustin May is expected to cover the bulk of the innings for the Red Sox on Wednesday, but because lefty Brennan Bernardino is opening the game, the left-handed-hitting Schneemann will exit the lineup. Center fielder Angel Martinez will occupy Schneemann's usual spot in the two hole, but Schneemann or fellow left-handed hitter Nolan Jones could replace Martinez once May takes over for Boston.
More News
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Goes deep in loss•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Placed on paternity list•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Absent from lineup•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Idle against southpaw•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Reaches 10-homer mark•