Schneemann is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
The lefty-hitting Schneemann will retreat to the dugout with the Royals sending southpaw Cole Ragans to the mound Saturday. Jhonkensy Noel will start in right field and bat seventh.
