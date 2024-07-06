Schneemann isn't in the Guardians' lineup for Saturday's game versus the Giants.
With lefty Kyle Harrison set to start on the mound for the Giants, the left-handed bat of Schneemann will take a seat on the bench Saturday. His absence will allow Steven Kwan, Tyler Freeman and Jhonkensy Noel to start across Cleveland's outfield.
