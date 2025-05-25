Schneemann went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Schneemann has hit safely in seven of his last 10 games, going 7-for-30 (.233) in that span. He's carved out a starting role, primarily at second base, since Brayan Rocchio was sent down to Triple-A Columbus, but Schneemann's bat has cooled off a bit after a stronger start to the month. Overall, he's at a .255/.339/.464 slash line with six home runs, five doubles, one steal, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored across 125 plate appearances.