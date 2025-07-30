Schneeman went 2-for-5 with a double, a steal and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Schneeman notched only his second multi-hit game since June 26 and swiped his third bag this month after a single in the opening frame. He has a .444 on-base percentage over his last nine games, reaching base a total of 16 times, but is slashing just .221/.310/.381 with nine homers, 28 RBI, 33 runs, eight steals and a 31:68 BB:K in 278 plate appearances.