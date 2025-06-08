default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Schneemann has made five starts against left-handed pitching this season, but he'll hit the bench Sunday with southpaw Brandon Walter taking the mound for Houston. Will Wilson is stepping in at the keystone and batting ninth for Cleveland in the series finale.

More News