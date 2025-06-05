Schneemann went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Yankees.

Schneemann extended the Guardians' lead to 3-0 in the first inning with a two-run double before swiping third base for his fourth steal in five attempts this season. It's the first multi-hit game since May 6 for Schneemann -- he'd gone just 12-for-64 (.188) in 21 games since then. Overall, the 28-year-old Schneemann is slashing .254/.338/.463 with seven homers, 18 RBI and 19 runs scored across 152 plate appearances this season while serving as Cleveland's primary second baseman.