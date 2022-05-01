Clement is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Clement started each of the last three games at either second or third base, going 1-for-11 over that stretch. Though he's out of the lineup Sunday, Clement has indirectly benefited from the absence of Amed Rosario (wrist), who is also on the bench after missing the previous two contests. The Guardians believe Rosario's injury isn't a long-term concern, so Clement's playing time should begin to trend down once Rosario checks back into the lineup.