Clement is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Clement made two straight starts at third base to close out the Guardians' weekend series with the Dodgers, but he'll move back into his usual reserve role Tuesday with Jose Ramirez (thumb) ready to go after a brief absence. Along with Ramirez, designated hitter Franmil Reyes (hamstring) is back in action Tuesday, putting the Guardians lineup back at full strength. As a result, Clement is expected to see limited opportunities moving forward, with most of the starts he receives likely to come against left-handed pitching.