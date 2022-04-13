Clement will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Reds, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

He'll be filling in at the keystone for the lefty-hitting Andres Gimenez, who is getting a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the hill. Gimenez isn't part of a strict platoon, but the righty-hitting Clement's ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots could allow him to pick up steady starts against southpaws, especially while he's performing well. Through three games, Clement has gone 4-for-8 with two walks, three runs and an RBI.