Clement has gone 7-for-22 (.318) through nine games in July.
Clement hit safely in five straight games before going 0-for-1 off the bench against the Tigers on Saturday. Andres Gimenez (foot) left the contest in the fifth inning, and if he misses time, Clement could see a corresponding uptick in opportunities. The 26-year-old utility man is slashing just .211/.271/.234 with five RBI, 14 runs scored and three doubles through 141 plate appearances. Owen Miller could also pick up time at the keystone, which makes it unclear if Clement will see that much of a boost if Gimenez if out beyond the All-Star break.
