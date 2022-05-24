Clement is 3-for-10 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored across eight games in May.

With the Guardians' infield fully healthy, there hasn't been much of an opportunity for Clement to start. He'll likely see most of his limited playing time at second base if Owen Miller's hitting form starts to slip, but it's unlikely Clement sees much more than a bench role in the immediate future. Clement has a .204/.283/.259 slash line with three doubles, seven runs scored and three RBI through 61 plate appearances.