Clement was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Clement was demoted to Columbus in early August and will return to Cleveland with big-league rosters expanding to 28 players. The 26-year-old has a .492 OPS in 158 plate appearances this season and should fill a utility role while up in the majors.
