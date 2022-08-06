Reyes was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Saturday.
Reyes' prodigious power had been more than enough to offset his contact issues over his first four years in the league, but everything fell apart for him this season. In 70 games, he hit just .213/.254/.350 with nine homers as his strikeout rate jumped to an untenable 37.1 percent. He lost his spot on the active roster Tuesday and will be removed from the 40-man roster four days later, though his past success could make him an interesting reclamation project for a different organization.
