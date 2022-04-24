Reyes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Reyes will take a seat for only the second time this season, ending a streak of three consecutive starts in which he went 3-for-11 with his first two home runs of the campaign. With Reyes on the bench, Josh Naylor will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter.
