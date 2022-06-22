Reyes went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Reyes was sidelined since May 24th due to a hamstring issue but returned to the lineup Tuesday night and hit a two-out, two-RBI blast to tie the game at 5-5 in the eighth. The 419-foot homer to straightaway center is a good sign for the slugger who struggled miserably through the opening stretch of the season before landing on the IL. He now has four home runs on the season and is batting .196. If he can lower his abysmal 39.3% strikeout rate and make more consistent contact, Reyes has a chance to build on the success he had in 2021 when he hit 30 home runs with a respectable .254 average.