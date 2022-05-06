Reyes went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Reyes was ice-cold to start the season, but he's starting to find a groove again. He's gone 6-for-13 across his last three games while adding three RBI and three runs scored. The 26-year-old lifted his slash line to .184/.220/.253 with two home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored in 21 contests overall. He's often hit fifth or sixth in the order while he attempts to work through his slump.