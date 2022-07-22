Reyes isn't starting Friday against the White Sox, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Reyes has gone 2-for-16 with a run, a walk and six strikeouts over his last five games and will get an additional day off following the All-Star break. Josh Naylor is serving as the designated hitter while Owen Miller starts at first base.
