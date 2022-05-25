Reyes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

After kicking off May by producing a 1.256 OPS through the Guardians' first six games of the month, Reyes has taken a big step back offensively. In his subsequent 11 contests, Reyes has gone 4-for-36 with one extra-base hit (a double) and 14 strikeouts. Josh Naylor will handle designated-hitter duties Wednesday while Reyes gets a day off to clear his head.