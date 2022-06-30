Reyes will sit Thursday against the Twins.
Reyes will get a day off Thursday after he went 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Wednesday's victory. Josh Naylor will take over at designated hitter while Owen Miller enters the lineup at first base and will bat fifth in the series finale.
