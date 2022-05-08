Reyes went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in an 8-2 win over the Blue Jays in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After going 1-for-3 with a walk in the matinee, Reyes crushed a Ross Stripling offering in the third inning of the nightcap for a solo shot before adding an RBI single a couple frames later. Reyes also whiffed three more times across both games, however, and while his current five-game hitting streak is encouraging, his .474 batting average (9-for-19) over that stretch also comes with a 38.1 strikeout rate. On the season, the 26-year-old still sports a rough .204/.245/.301 slash line with three homers, 10 RBI and a shocking 4:43 BB:K in 23 contests.