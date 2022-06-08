Reyes (hamstring) took batting practice on the field Wednesday prior to the Guardians' game against the Rangers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Reyes looks to be progressing from the right hamstring injury that has kept him on the shelf since May 26, but the Guardians haven't yet offered up a target date for the 26-year-old's return to the lineup. According to Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Guardians plan to meet with Reyes on Friday to decide his next steps, so more clarity on his situation could come over the weekend.