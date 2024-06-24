Arias (personal) was reinstated from the family medical emergency list and will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's series opener in Baltimore.

Cleveland sent infielder Angel Martinez back to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the 26-man active roster for Arias, who rejoins the big club after missing the previous three games while tending to a personal matter. Though he'll immediately enter the lineup in his return to the Guardians as the Orioles send southpaw Cade Povich to the mound, the righty-hitting Arias is expected to serve as a bench player against right-handed pitching more often than not.