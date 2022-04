Arias has gone 2-for-18 with a home run and a walk in four starts for Triple-A Columbus since returning to the affiliate's lineup Saturday.

Arias was summoned from Triple-A to make his MLB debut last week, with Cleveland designating him as its 29th man for its April 20 doubleheader with the White Sox. He started in both ends of the twin bill, going 1-for-8 with two runs and an RBI.