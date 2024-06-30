Arias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Arias started in five of the past six games while seeing action at three different positions, but he'll head to the bench in Sunday's series finale. The Guardians should continue to open up regular playing time for Arias against left-handed pitching, but his starting opportunities against right-handed pitching may be more sporadic while the Guardians have all of their regular hitters available with the exception of outfielder Will Brennan (ribs), who was recently placed on the injured list.