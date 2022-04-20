Arias was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the 29th man in Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Arias was sent to the minors in late March, and he's hit .278 with a homer, four doubles, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base in nine games at the Triple-A level to begin the year. He's one of Cleveland's top middle-infield prospects and will make his major-league debut Wednesday. The 22-year-old will start at second base and bat seventh in the first game of the twin bill, according to Bell.