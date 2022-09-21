Arias was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Arias has had brief stints with the big-league club this year, and he hit .105 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and eight strikeouts over six games. He'll rejoin the Guardians after Ernie Clement was designated for assignment, but Arias will likely have to settle for a depth role.
