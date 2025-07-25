Arias (ankle) could be activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of this weekend's series against the Royals, MLB.com reports.

Arias played four games while on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus, including two consecutive nine-inning contests at shortstop Tuesday and Wednesday. The back-to-back in the field suggests his activation is imminent. Prior to the injury, Arias operated as the Guardians' primary shortstop, having replaced a struggling Brayan Rocchio, but it's unclear if returns in the same role. Rocchio, who was called up when Arias landed on the IL, hit .254 (15-for-59) with a .709 OPS, eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI over 20 games. Those results are much better than what Rocchio posted over the first 35 games of the season and got him demoted in early May.