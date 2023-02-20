Arias will get some playing time in the outfield during spring training, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Arias is a natural shortstop, but Amed Rosario is likely to start there barring injury or an extended slump. Arias saw some time around the infield last season, and adding at least one corner outfield position could give him another path to playing time if the Guardians run into injury trouble. He hit just .191 and struck out 28.1 percent of the time over 57 plate appearances in the majors last season, so it's still possible he begins the year with Triple-A Columbus.