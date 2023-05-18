Arias went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the White Sox.

Arias turned a fastball into a 425-foot homer to get Cleveland on the board. He got the start at first base Thursday, but has played all four infield positions and right field in 2023. While he has a utility role in Cleveland, he doesn't have a significant fantasy role. He doesn't play every day and is slashing .190/.261/.333 with two homers and no stolen bases.